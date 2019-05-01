VG&P collaborates with leading architects, interior designers, and furniture dealers around the world. The Very Good & Proper by-line is ‘Measure twice, cut once’ – sage advice that captures the commitment to quality, sense of playfulness and attention to detail expressed in their products.

The chair is a contemporary re-working of a traditional Windsor chair, using flat oval sections for the side rails and back slats to give added strength and comfort, and a slightly different twist on the original. It is robust and suitable for commercial use. Made in the EU from solid ash.

Photo Courtesy of Leibal