The Haiku ceiling fan by Big Ass Fans holds the top ENERGY STAR® rankings for ceiling fans. Available in 1.3 and 1.5m diameters, Haiku is ideal for rooms of any size, like entryways, living rooms, patios and man caves. Made of sustainably harvested Moso bamboo or durable matrix composite, Haiku delivers silent air circulation with award-winning style.



Photo Courtesy of Big Ass Fans