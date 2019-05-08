Wine on wheels.

What’s better than a glass of wine? A bottle strapped to a bicycle to open at an impromptu picnic destination—that’s what! An entire bottle fits in this stainless steel holder, which attaches to any bicycle.

The bottle comes with a handcrafted vegan tanned leather strap. Choose from either light brown or mahogany. Simply slide the wine bottle into the strap and snap it shut. It’s a simple and beautiful way to carry wine no matter your destination. It even comes with a stainless steel wine bottle opener built in so you’re never stuck with an un-openable bottle. The straps are removable which allows this beautiful cover to also be used when you are not on your bike.



Photography by James Ransom