The Gubi lighting Bestlite BL3M Floor Lamp is an iconic design synonymous with the cross pollination of European modernism in the 20th century. Originally designed in 1930 by Robert Dudley best of England, the crisply detailed floor lamp is heavily influenced by the German Bauhaus school of thought. Best applied the philosophy that fine art and craft could coexist to the Bestlite, resulting in the task oriented and simple structure seen today.

