Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, this accent pillow brings a cozy, luxe feel to any space. With its deep charcoal base and hand-knotted detailing, it strikes the perfect balance of subtle color and bold texture. If you ask us, this beauty is everything a mix-and-match pillow should be.



Each pillow is made by a group of 26 artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry