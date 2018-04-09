The Bertazzoni traditions of Italian design, engineering excellence and culinary expertise come together in the Professional Series wall ovens. The exceptional, energy-efficient performance of the Bertazzoni Professional Series wall ovens is enhanced by the intuitive and easy-to-use interface operated with ergonomic knobs and touch controls. The exclusive dual diagonal convection system and 7 usable shelf positions ensure even heat roasting and baking on multiple levels with no flavor crossover.

This beautiful oven installs flush with the cabinet doors and integrates seamlessly with specialty ovens and warming drawers in both vertical and horizontal combinations.Eleven cooking modes make this new Bertazzoni wall oven the perfect partner for the ultimate user experience in your kitchen.

All Bertazzoni appliances integrate seamlessly with each other and with the kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Products and packaging are 99% recyclable.



Photo courtesy of Bertazzoni