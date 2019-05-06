Beoplay A2 is a premium Bluetooth 4.0 speaker that is made to move. Weighing in at just 1.1 kg, you can take it anywhere. Crafted with care from high-quality materials, this speaker looks and feels as good as it sounds. Two channels on each side of the speaker gives a full stereo experience although you have such a flat form factor, giving you a True360 sound experience. The core of Beoplay A2 is made out of extruded aluminium. The technique allows for complex cross sections, and ensures an excellent surface finish. The speaker is 180W with 24 hours of continuous playback before recharge.