Benjamin Moore Paint - Decorator's White
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
This color is part of the Designer Classics Collection. Comfortable colors that can be chosen with confidence. The Designer Classics palette features 231 tried-and-true colors - timeless beauty you can integrate into a variety of design styles and decors. A perennial favorite of both discerning consumers and professional designers alike, Designer Classics are colors you can choose with confidence to enhance the mood and atmosphere of any living space.
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Moore