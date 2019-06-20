Some prefer the Bend Coffee Table for coffee. Others prefer it as an unorthodox dining table, complimented by floor pillows. Regardless of how you use this glass-top table, you will appreciate the intricate beauty of the piece's geometric design. The white and orange options are powder coated stainless steel, and suitable for outdoor use. Like an indoor cat, the rustic gold coffee table prefers the shelter of a modern home.Remaining consistent with their entire line of playful, American-made furnishings, Bend Goods' Wire Coffee Table makes a sculptural statement while performing a functional role. The Los Angeles-based brand manipulates hot-dipped galvanized iron and powder-coats it in a variety of colors. Topped with a 36-inch glass surface, the indoor version comes in gold or copper, while you can opt for an outdoor-safe version in white—which will remain rust-resistant, thanks to its powder-coated finish.

Photo Courtesy of Bend Goods