Be&liv’s One flower vase, designed by Ilkka Suppanen, celebrates the beauty of a single flower. The vase features a glass tube and a delicate frame that is made from laser cut and polished stainless steel. One is not only attractive but also smart – the vase comes in a flat pack and it’s quick and easy to assemble. As the designer has said, "sometimes just one modest flower says more than a big bouquet."