Divide and conquer. The BDI Semblance 2-Section Storage System, 5402-CB features a thoughtful pre-configured system that brings unique solutions to your storage and display needs. Protected from scratches, dings and fingerprints, the Satin-Etched Tempered Glass surface allows you to safely display your items. This customizable unit makes a statement as a room divider, library or collectible display case.

Photo Courtesy of BDI