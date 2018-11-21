Inspired by the geometric patterns used by the Zapotec tribes of the Oaxaca region, this lumbar pillow’s structural designs and vibrant color scheme add that perfect pop of color to your bed or couch.



No more stressing to find the perfect pillow combination - with this one piece, a room can take on a whole new look.

This pillow is handwoven with sheep’s wool and naturally dyed using native plant extracts. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry