Light, uniform lines and rounded bases create a bathroom series characterized by understated elegance. This is all that is needed to create a pleasingly clean focal point in your bathroom. With functional details all around, the new Bath series from Menu is both hygienic and user-friendly. The Pedal Bin is a simple, well-conceived design. It's brushed steel lid opens and closes smoothly, preventing it from slamming into the wall like other pedal bins. The inner shell is easily cleaned, and comes with an intelligently designed bag-lock.

The designers behind Bath are Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn aka Norm Architects. This style duo worships minimalism and functionality and endeavor to design products that meet real-life needs while at the same time pleasing all our senses. These ambitions are successfully combined in Norm’s new Bath series for Menu. All redundant elements have been stripped away, leaving only a clean look and straight-forward usefulness. The items share the same shape and characteristic rounded base, giving them lightness without compromising on stability. All items stand firmly and securely in place.

Clean lines and simple functionality make the items easy to clean and use. "Our work is firmly rooted in Scandinavian design tradition. When a recognizable form gets an original twist, the products seems more fun to use. We have now incorporated this principle in the bathroom, where cleanliness is of paramount importance," explain Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach