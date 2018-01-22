



On your minimalist days, you’ve considered the simple attraction of the bare light bulb. But you also recognize that a fixture defines the quality of light and the shape of a space. The Baseline Pendant Light, a straightforward statement of color and form in resilient porcelain, edits out what isn’t necessary in a fixture, leaving only focus.

Whether grouped together for a dramatic formation or used singularly, these lights offer a Danish modern solution to every household. Produced in Chattanooga, TN by Bean and Bailey Ceramics, these porcelain pendants are available in three color slip combinations, and come with a classic cotton-wound cording. All assembled electrical parts are UL listed for complete peace of mind. Comes with 5 foot long hard wire.