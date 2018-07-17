With clean, structural lines and a subtle gunmetal-bronze tint, this mirror is quite the stunner. One of our design team’s early favorites, we opted to offer in two sizes to love. The large size is the perfect statement for a mantel or entryway, while the medium size fits nicely in a bathroom or hallway.

This mirror is designed by Cristobal and Valentina, a husband-wife design duo in Santiago. Handcrafted by local workshops in the city, this piece brings together master artisans of all backgrounds – from glass and stone cutting to woodworking. From start-to-finish, it takes three days to complete, all made in fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry