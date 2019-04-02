Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Couch (1930) was added to his Barcelona Collection in the year following the introduction of the Chair and Stool. Still produced to his original specifications, the couch gained widespread popularity in 1953, when architect Philip Johnson selected it for his New York apartment. The cushions – welting and buttons included – come from a single Spinneybeck Volo cowhide and are supported by cowhide belting straps. To create the deep, precise tufting, individual panels of leather are cut, hand-welted and hand-tufted. The frame is made from African mahogany sapele hardwood, with stainless steel legs. The bolster cushion is crafted from coordinating leather and secured to the couch with straps and locking snaps. The Barcelona Couch is a registered trademark of Knoll, Inc., manufactured by Knoll according to the original and exacting specifications of the designer. Made in U.S.A.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach