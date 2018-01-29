One of Arne Jacobsen’s last designs, the Banker’s Clock (1971) was devised for the Danish National Bank, also designed by Jacobsen, located in central Copenhagen. This clock is crisply detailed yet restrained, making it adaptable to residential and commercial spaces. Shielded by a convex mineral glass crystal, its clean face has a 12-square line marking each hour position; the square closest to the clock’s center is filled starting at 1 o’clock, the next at 2 and so on, creating a subtle spiral pattern. The Banker’s Clock features a precision quartz movement powered by a single AA battery (not included). This is an authentic Arne Jacobsen clock manufactured by Rosendahl Timepieces. Made in Denmark.