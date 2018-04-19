Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola often looks to the 1960s and 1970s for inspiration. When she created the Tufty-Time Sofa for B&B Italia in 2005, these eras influenced her vision heavily—along with classic Chesterfield and Capitonné sofas. She created a new interpretation of these two traditional styles and added her own signature flare that represents a free, casual lifestyle. The modular seating system can be manipulated in multiple ways, allowing for island, 360-degree, linear, or peninsula-shaped seating. The upholstery, which is available in multiple fabrics and leathers, is subdivided into large squares that are connected with pleats—which are perforated in the leather version.

Photo courtesy of B&B Italia