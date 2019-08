The B&B Italia carpet collection perfectly fits interior decoration needs: available in 6 colour references (beige, light brown, dark brown, light grey, grey, bordeaux), 4 standard dimensions (300 cm diameter, rectangular-shaped of 200x300, 250x350, 300x400) and also the cut to size. Cratis carpets are made from natural raw materials: 100% pure virgin New Zealand wool.

Photo Courtesy of B&B Italia