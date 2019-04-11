Designed in 2010 by Patricia Urquiola, B&B Italia’s Bend-Sofa was a result of digital research and a study of 3D models. Its irregular, curvy shape gives the impression of being molded by an artist and adds a whole other level of comfort. The silhouette's movement is formed by the contrasting seams and is made possible by a combination of both manual skills and technology. The possibilities seem endless when you take into consideration the corrugated modules that can be assembled how you please—as well as a number of options in leather, fabric, and contrasting seams. The seating, ottoman, and corner elements fit together in various ways based off of what space you’re working with—whether it’s a compact room or a more sprawling open layout.

Photo courtesy of B&B Italian

