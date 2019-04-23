Unconventional, fun and, dare we say, appealing, the pop art-inspired Banana Lamps bring a playful accent to modern living spaces. The three lamps are designed by Studio Job and manufactured by Italian cult brand Seletti. A smaller and more practical version of the studio’s popular bronze banana sculptures, which were exhibited at 'The Banana Show' in 2015, the lamps offer the opportunity to own a piece of modern art and brighten up a room at the same time. Huey, Dewey, and Louie are made of resin and glass.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato