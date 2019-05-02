Nelson Ball Wall Sconce
Architect George Nelson, who was Herman Miller’s design director from 1945 to 1972, once said, "Every truly original idea seems to find its most important expression in a chair." And then he blew the doors off lighting design. While outfitting his office, Nelson discovered a silk-covered Swedish hanging lamp that he coveted but found too expensive. He then recalled seeing a photo in the paper of Liberty ships being mothballed "by having the decks covered with netting and then being sprayed with a self-webbing plastic," which got him thinking. "And then, Whammo!" Inspiration struck, and by the next night, Nelson had designed his first Bubble Lamp® (1952) by spinning a skeleton of steel wires on a turntable and shooting it with translucent plastic until it was covered in a smooth, washable film. "When you put a light in it, it glowed." This is the authentic Bubble Lamp, produced in partnership with the George Nelson Foundation. Bulb (not included): LED, CFL or incandescent; E26 base; 150W max. UL Listed. Made in U.S.A.