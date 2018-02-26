Like a good pair of jeans, this indigo pillow goes with pretty much everything - trust us, you’ll end up throwing this piece in every room of your house. Dip-dyed over six times, it features a richly saturated hue. And because we’re all about the details, we topped it off with a luxe, rose gold zipper.



The indigo fabric is handcrafted by a fair-trade workshop in Bamako, Mali. The pillow is then constructed by Re:New Project, a Chicago-based studio that employs talented refugee artisans.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.*

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry