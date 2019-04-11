Finn Juhl Baker Sofa

The Baker Sofa was originally designed by Finn Juhl for Baker Furniture Inc. in 1951. The sofa is comprised of sculptural components that were inspired by modern free art, an artistic movement that influenced much of Juhl’s designs. The sofa has an upholstered body that is divided into two sections that rest on a simple wood frame crafted in rich walnut. This technique—separating the elements from each other—was devised to create a visual lightness within the sofa. As a result, the Baker sofa is both substantial and light, a challenging feat for a furniture designer. The sofa is available in a variety of fabric types and colors. The curved back of the sofa gives the furnishing an inviting look and feel.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach