J104 dining chair is Jørgen Baekmark's interpretation of a classic spindled armchair. Made of solid beech wood with a wide, curved backrest, J104 makes a comfortable and lovable dining chair in any interior.

J104 chair is part of Hay's 2011 relaunch of the Danish furniture classics originally made for FDB, the Danish Consumers’ Co-operative Society. FDB’s furniture production started in the 1940s and their main idea was functionalist and democratic design for the people. Thanks to industrial production, FDB was able to manufacture high quality design furniture for ordinary people at relatively low prices.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop