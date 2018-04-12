Baby’s First Eames by Julie Merberg is a one-of-a-kind board book that takes babies (ages 0–3) on a charming alphabetical tour through the world of modern architecture and design. Beautifully illustrated by French illustrator Aki, it features iconic furniture pieces and buildings by Charles and Ray Eames, Florence Knoll, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Isamu Noguchi, Eero Saarinen, Frank Lloyd Wright, Zaha Hadid, and many more.

Publisher: Downtown Bookworks

Photo courtesy of Downtown Bookworks