With a matte grey finish and glossy interior, this tiny ceramic bowl is the perfect styling object. A few of our favorite uses: holding jewelry on the bedside table or bathroom counter, stashing paperclips in the office, or serving olives and other garnishes at cocktail hour. This little guy has endless potential.



This bowl was designed by ZAKKIA for The Citizenry. Handcrafted by a group of master artisans in Hanoi, are made using the traditional Bat Trang pottery technique unique to Vietnam. From start-to-finish, each one is made exclusively in a fair trade environment.