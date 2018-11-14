With a matte grey finish and glossy interior, this drinkware set brings an artful touch to your glass of vino or cup of java. As functional as they are handsome, these cups are microwave and dishwasher safe - so go on, and make them a part of your day-to-day routine.



These pieces were designed by ZAKKIA for The Citizenry. Handcrafted by a group of master artisans in Hanoi, these glasses are made using the traditional Bat Trang pottery technique unique to Vietnam. From start-to-finish, each one is made exclusively in a fair trade environment.