With Treku since 2010, Enrique Delamo has a fashion design degree from Escuela Peris Torres, and Angel Martí holds degrees in industrial design and product design from EASD Valencia and IED Milan, respectively. Together they conceived the Aura Credenza (2011), an eye-pleasing two-tone storage solution that boasts clean lines and fine craftsmanship. The raised steel base imparts the unit with a visual lightness that belies its exceptional sturdiness. Aura is finished partly in wood veneer, partly in lacquer for warmth and striking contrast. Includes three drawers along the top, an open cubby and two cabinets, each with removable shelf and cord escape. Ships fully assembled. Made in Spain.