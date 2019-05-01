After many years of working with leading textile and carpet brands, designers Marie Mees and Cathérine Biasino share a commitment to displaying their passion for textiles.

The duo places equal emphasis on subtle design and technical execution, eschewing mass production in favor of creating limited runs of utmost quality. Their Grace Linen Napkin (2016) is one such piece, fashioned from fine flax linen with a subtle linear pattern. Machine washable. Made in Belgium.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach