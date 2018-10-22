The Audio Pillar speaker is the perfect union of stunning sound and chic style for home, office, or anywhere life takes you. Designed to bridge the gap between music, design, and technology, this unique, portable wireless speaker complements an array of décor styles and provides unparalleled sound quality. It features easy-to-use controls, dazzling 360-degree sound, a 15-hour rechargeable battery, and a built-in speakerphone for hands-free calls. The reliable Bluetooth speaker technology allows users to connect instantly with any Bluetooth-enabled device.