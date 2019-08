Chunky, super soft alpaca. Hand-felted details. All woven in natural colors (no harmful dyes here). This blanket is the stuff dreams are made of. Each blanket is meticulously handwoven by two groups of 38 master weavers in Iquique and Arica, Chile. From start-to-finish, it takes almost 2 weeks to complete. All made in a fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry