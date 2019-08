Meticulously handcrafted by a cooperative of master artisans in Guerrero, Mexico from locally sourced palm leaves, this oversized storage basket is the ideal stash-everything catchall. Topped with a fitted lid and luxe leather handle, it makes a stylish hiding spot for all sorts of clutter—laundry, towels, toys, you name it. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry