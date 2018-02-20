Louis Poulsen PH Artichoke Pendant Light

In 1958, when Poul Henningsen was tasked with the lighting design for the Langelinie Pavilion, a restaurant in Copenhagen, he drew from the Septima, a lamp he had designed in 1927. The resulting Artichoke Pendant Light recalls its predecessor's layered shades with 72 leaves arranged across 12 arcs. The artful positioning of the leaves lends the fixture a sculptural quality from every angle and obscures the bulb for warm, diffused light. The stately Artichoke Pendant Light comes in white, stainless steel, and brushed copper finishes.