In 1989, when the Tolomeo Table Lamp was given the Compasso d'Oro award for Italian industrial design it was credited with having achieved the perfect marriage between design and engineering that works together in total "sync " to materialize an idea and create the perfect object for industrial production. Since then, the Tolomeo's award-winning design, engineering and performance features have been further refined in a complete series of models for table, floor, wall, track and suspension application. The Tolomeo Classic Floor Lamp is composed of a polished aluminum fully adjustable, articulated arm and body with die-cast aluminum joints and tension control knobs. Features a 6 "D diffuser in stamped, anodized matte aluminum, which is tiltable and 360 degree rotatable on the lampholder, with incorporated on/off switch.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach