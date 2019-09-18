Taking its name from the Greek mythological goddess of the harvest, the Artemide Demetra LED Table Lamp is designed to "harvest a creative work environment." Success. The lines are clean and minimal; the conveniences modern and practical. Arms have two articulation points, offering extensive adjustability; the head tilts, rotates and houses an integrated dimmer.

Since 1959, Artemide has created a wide array of modern table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces and suspensions. Technologically advanced, and with styles ranging from clean and refined to sculptural and avant garde, many Artemide designs--especially the Tolomeo and Tizio--have become icons of contemporary lighting design.

Photo Courtesy of Hive Modern