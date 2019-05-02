In 1935, Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto created Table 90, whose honeycomb core and solid birch frame lend strength without adding weight. The table exhibits Aalto's famous L-leg, which he developed in 1933 and regarded as "the little sister of the architectural column," so structurally revolutionary it was. Bent at 90-degree angles, the legs are fastened directly to the tabletop. Table 90 can be adapted for dining, living, and work spaces. Choose from a birch veneer, white laminate, or black linoleum top.