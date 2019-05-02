Artek Table 90A
$1,390
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
In 1935, Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto created Table 90, whose honeycomb core and solid birch frame lend strength without adding weight. The table exhibits Aalto's famous L-leg, which he developed in 1933 and regarded as "the little sister of the architectural column," so structurally revolutionary it was. Bent at 90-degree angles, the legs are fastened directly to the tabletop. Table 90 can be adapted for dining, living, and work spaces. Choose from a birch veneer, white laminate, or black linoleum top.