Artek Table 81B
Table 81B is Alvar Aalto's timeless design from 1935. Main material of the rectangular dining table is solid birch.
Artek tables are based on different combinations of Alvar Aalto’s L-leg and table tops. Alvar Aalto introduced the bent L-leg for the first time in 1933 and it became a standard component of Aalto’s pieces of furniture. Judging his importance as designer and architect, Alvar Aalto considered as his greatest achievement the development of the L-leg. In his opinion its revolutionary character was comparable to the architectonic column. And actually he even called the L-leg as "the little sister of architectonic column". The development of the L-leg was really significant because it solved the problem of attaching chairs’ and tables’ legs directly to the table tops in a way never seen before – the leg could be fastened with screws directly to the table top and the final result was already in itself a solid structure.
Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop