Designed in 1946, the Domus Chair by Artek is an all-purpose chair that possesses a clean design, quality construction, and comfortable support. Originally commissioned for the Domus Academica student housing complex in Helsinki, this chair was designed with these criteria in mind. Domus' frame is crafted completely from birch or oak timber with a matching form pressed plywood seat and back. Its understated design lends itself to a variety of useful settings, from dining chair to desk chair, and requires little space to be fully functional.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE

