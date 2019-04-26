Bag Siena is a fun, modern accent, whether toting it to the market or to the beach. The 'Siena' pattern was originally designed by Alvar Aalto in 1954. Intended as a pattern for fabrics, Aalto wanted to see the print used freely for different purposes. The Siena pattern was the first introduction in Artek's ABC Collection (2013), and graces a series of small objects intended to naturally complement the Artek furniture collection.



Photo Courtesy of END