One of Artek's best sellers, Stool 60 has limitless applications and lasting appeal. This L-leg stool features legs made of solid birch reinforced by thin pieces of plywood that are glued where the leg is bent, making it extremely durable. Stackable, portable, and offered in eleven finishes. Designed in 1933.

Artek was founded in 1935 by Alvar and Aino Aalto, Maire Gullichsen and Nils-Gustav Hahl in their pursuit of a new kind of environment for everyday life. They believed in a grand synthesis of the arts and wanted to make a difference in town planning as well as architecture and design. Today, Artek is renowned as being one of the most innovative contributors to modern design, building on the heritage of Alvar Aalto. Functionality and timeless aesthetics are the essential elements in the creation of every product that bears the Artek name.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens