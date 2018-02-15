In this buffet, the eye-catching beveled profile of the Arris frame miters around an elevated cabinet. The open sled base format produces a streamlined and lighter aesthetic. The Arris Sled Buffet is offered in a variety of sizes and configurations, wood finishes and hardware choices. Profiled and mitered solid wood frame. Veneered case with doors or drawers. Adjustable shelves behind doors. Soft close hinges and drawer slides. Shown in Cerused Grey Walnut with Dark Bronze hardware.



Photo courtesy of L.A. Design Concepts