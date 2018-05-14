Taking stylistic inspiration from the Bauhaus modern art movement of the early 20th century, we partnered with California-based artist Christopher Bettig to create this one-of-a-kind piece. Abstract, primitive shapes are layered and stacked together in a calming palette. Pairs perfectly with Arranged Shapes 1. Printed and framed in Portland using archival paper. A Schoolhouse Electric Exclusive.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.