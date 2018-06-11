An iconic design, made in France since 1938.

The stripes on a Breton shirt were originally designed to help sailors pick out a fellow mariner who had fallen overboard. The stripes have become an iconic French design, worn by everyone from John Wayne to James Dean to Audrey Hepburn to Andy Warhol to Pablo Picasso to — well, you get the idea.

The Breton is an ultra-versatile piece that’ll come in handy in all four seasons. Wear it boldly to the lake for a summertime cookout, and then in the fall and winter layer over it to give your outfit a subtle, patterned accent. Made from the softest combed cotton that Armor Lux spins, dyes and combs themselves, we humbly advise picking up a couple, because, if our experience is any indicator, one simply won’t be enough.

Photo courtesy of Huckberry