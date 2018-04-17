Celebrating the 400th anniversary of traditional Japanese ceramic culture as interpreted by today's leading designers.

The art of Japanese porcelain manufacturing began in Arita in 1616. Now, on its 400th anniversary, Arita / Table of Contents charts the unique collaboration between 16 contemporary designers and 10 traditional Japanese potteries as they work to produce 16 highly original, innovative and contemporary ceramic collections rooted in the daily lives of the 21st century. More than 500 illustrations provide a fascinating introduction to the craft and region, while the contemporary collections reveal the unique creative potential of linking ancient and modern masters.

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Photo courtesy of Phaidon