Cutlery can often be overlooked since it’s used so often. But, like having a nice set of pens to write with, some small luxuries make a difference. Details like sophisticated square corners and a certain heft and balance to each piece ensure that every meal you eat with them feels like dining in a Manhattan bistro or a London gastropub. Go golden or copper to add flair to your new dinner fork, salad fork, knife, soup spoon and teaspoon set, or stick with the staple stainless steel color.

Photography by Rocky Luten/Food52