Arc En Ciel, or "rainbow" in French, is a small-space solution inspired by the chairs and tables that have filled Parisian parks and cafés since the 19th century. Weighing about 18 pounds, this durable, hardwearing Arc En Ciel Folding Table (2011) is produced with great attention to detail.

The steel frame has a baked-on polyester powder-coated finish that stands up to the elements and withstands being folded and unfolded as your needs change. The Arc En Ciel folds completely flat for convenient storage and is suitable for outdoor and contract use. From sidewalk café to city balcony to backyard patio, the Arc En Ciel is a well-priced solution for any outdoor dining need. Made in Italy.

