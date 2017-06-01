Classic solid surface tub transcends design styles.





Olympian’s timeless blend of romantic styling and vintage inspired design serves as an architectural statement piece in traditional, transitional and contemporary bathroom aesthetics. Exuding a refined elegance with its historical ambience and soft features, Olympian's unique sculpted appeal includes its platform base and classically ribbed plinth and rim detailing – originally found in stonework.

Crafted from Aquatica’s technologically advanced AquateX™ solid surface material, Olympian is exceptionally durable, yet its matte finish is warm and velvety soft to the touch and offers superior heat retention qualities.

Standing at 70.75" long by 37.5" wide, this one of a kind focal point is designed with an enveloping interior that provides an ergonomic bathing experience for one or two people.