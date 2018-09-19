A modern interpretation of an ancient Japanese bathing tradition.



Inspired by ancient Japanese traditions of soaking in Ofuro tubs, the True Ofuro Japanese style bathtub is a ‘sit and soak’, solid surface bathtub, featuring a deep design for a full-body immersion.

Crafted in Italy, this immaculately sculpted tub is available with an optional inline water heater and digital control panel with temperature display, which will reduce water consumption and provide for a prolonged soaking experience at very comfortable temperatures.

One of the True Ofuro's key features is it's carefully designed elevated rim for improved bathers neck and head support, and the convenient ergonomic seating, which allows the body to be comfortably emerged to maximum water capacity.

The international industrial design team, commissioned by Aquatica to create this product, used advanced CAD tools, modelling and repeated testing with real size prototype units, in order to reach the optimal balance between ergonomic comfort and visual appeal for this one of the kind bathtub.

Thanks to the AquateX™ material, this Japanese soaking tub retains heat for much longer and has a silky and smooth surface. Besides being one of our most space conscious bathtubs, the freestanding and petite construction of this Japanese style bathtub means that it can be installed pretty much anywhere in your bathroom.

Built-in ergonomical headrest

The True Ofuro Japanese style bathtub features an ergonomic built-headrest for comfortable and relaxing bathing experience. Aquatica continues to invest substantial amounts in R&D, especially in material science, ergonomics research and design.

Specifications

Exterior dimensions (in): 51.5 L x 36.25 W x 33.75 H

Depth to overflow drain (in): 24.25

Product weight (lb): 287

Water capacity (gallons): 87

Warranty: 25 Year Limited Warranty

Country where manufactured: Italy