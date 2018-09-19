Create a dramatic focal point with Spoon 2 Graphite Black.





Spoon 2 Egg Shaped Graphite Black freestanding bathtub embodies an upscale contemporary design crafted from the brand's technologically advanced AquateX™ solid surface material.

Having developed the eco-friendly material through extensive research and development, the next step in its evolution was Graphite Black. This entailed complex engineering in production in order to achieve that dark ‘pencil-lead’ color, resulting in a solid and consistent tone throughout the thickness of the tub. Its matte finish is velvety soft to the touch yet is exceptionally durable with superior heat retention qualities.

Equally unique and understated, Spoon 2 Graphite Black freestanding bathtub provides a sophisticated elegance in any bathroom aesthetic from transitional to contemporary while also offering a comfortable deep soak experience.